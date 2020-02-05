High-Profile N. Korean Defector Announces Bid to Run in April's Elections

Photo : YONHAP News

A high-profile North Korean defector announced his bid to run in April's general elections.At a press conference on Tuesday, former senior North Korean diplomat Thae Yong-ho said he had joined the main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) and will run in a constituency in Seoul in the April 15th elections.Thae, who defected to South Korea in 2016, vowed to devote himself to achieving inter-Korean unification and help the South Korean government devise a more realistic unification policy through his parliamentary activities.He added that should he be elected in a constituency, it would give hope and confidence to the North Korean elite, diplomats and citizens aspiring for freedom.In announcing its recruitment of Thae on the previous day, the LKP said he will be granted its priority recommendation to run in the conservative stronghold of Seoul's Gangnam district.