Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Politics

High-Profile N. Korean Defector Announces Bid to Run in April's Elections

Write: 2020-02-11 13:28:35Update: 2020-02-11 14:30:53

High-Profile N. Korean Defector Announces Bid to Run in April's Elections

Photo : YONHAP News

A high-profile North Korean defector announced his bid to run in April's general elections.

At a press conference on Tuesday, former senior North Korean diplomat Thae Yong-ho said he had joined the main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) and will run in a constituency in Seoul in the April 15th elections.

Thae, who defected to South Korea in 2016, vowed to devote himself to achieving inter-Korean unification and help the South Korean government devise a more realistic unification policy through his parliamentary activities.

He added that should he be elected in a constituency, it would give hope and confidence to the North Korean elite, diplomats and citizens aspiring for freedom.

In announcing its recruitment of Thae on the previous day, the LKP said he will be granted its priority recommendation to run in the conservative stronghold of Seoul's Gangnam district.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >