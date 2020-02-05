More Movie Theaters in N. America to Screen Parasite Following Oscars

Photo : YONHAP News

More movie theaters in North America are set to screen South Korean director Bong Joon-ho's black comedy "Parasite" after the film won four awards at the 92nd Academy Awards, including best picture.Various foreign media, including Variety, said Monday that Neon, the distributor of “Parasite” in North America, will expand the number of theaters screening the South Korean film from one-thousand-60 to a little over two-thousand this weekend.According to the online box office reporting and analysis service, Box Office Mojo, “Parasite” has garnered some 35-and-a-half million dollars in ticket sales in North America.The figure placed “Parasite” in sixth place in ticket sales among non-English movies that have ever been screened in North America.In general, a movie that wins the Academy Award for best picture sees box office sales in North America surge around 20 percent. Last year’s winner, “Green Book” saw sales climb 18 percent after receiving the best picture honor.