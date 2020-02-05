Two Presidential Hopefuls Canvassing in Full Force in Jongno Ahead of April Elections

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Street canvassing is already in full force in Seoul's Jongno district, after two political heavyweights and the biggest favorites among presidential hopefuls recently announced their bids to run in the district in April's general elections.Choi You Sun has the details.Report: Former Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon and the head of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) Hwang Kyo-ahn on Tuesday carried on with their third straight day of canvassing in Seoul's Jongno district.Lee, who already registered his candidacy for the ruling Democratic Party(DP), has been spending most of his time meeting with residents and listening to their suggestions on ways to improve the quality of life in Jongno.For the second straight day, Lee met with commuters at a subway station in the early morning, before visiting a cultural complex to meet with more residents and check up on the local cultural industry, urban restoration projects and transportation services.Hwang, who faces restrictions on canvassing since he hasn't yet registered his candidacy, sought to unite the country's conservative groups by paying a courtesy call to the adopted son of former President Rhee Syng-man.Earlier, he visited a shopping district where many buildings remain vacant due to high rent and a decreasing number of customers, as well as his alma mater Sungkyunkwan University in Jongno.Not only has the race in the district become high-profile after both Lee and Hwang, presidential hopefuls in their respective parties, announced their bids, but the district itself is widely regarded as a symbolic constituency in South Korean politics.Former presidents Roh Moo-hyun and Lee Myung-bak both represented the district before winning their presidencies.Hwang, who currently trails behind Lee in opinion polls, has made clear he plans to frame the upcoming election as a judgement on the Moon Jae-in administration.Lee, a clear favorite among potential presidential candidates, hasn't been directly responding to Hwang, rather directing focus on his pledged policies for Jongno.The outcome of the hotly-contested race will be determined on April 15th, but whoever comes out the winner will certainly gain the upper hand ahead of the 2022 presidential election.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.