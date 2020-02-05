Menu Content

Three Minor Parties Begin Merger Talk

Write: 2020-02-11 16:24:25Update: 2020-02-11 18:17:39

Photo : YONHAP News

Three minor opposition parties held their first merger talks on Tuesday, kicking off discussions regarding the formation of an alliance.

The respective lawmakers from the Bareunmirae Party, The Alternative Party and the Party for Democracy and Peace met on Monday and agreed to include youth representatives and small business owners in the merger as well.

On Tuesday they will continue talks on how to consolidate their parties and form a unified leadership. 

Representative Park Joo-sun of the Bareunmirae Party said the three sides have come together to move beyond their past and realize an unconditional merger to become one party of unity and inclusiveness.

Lawmaker You Sung-yop of The Alternative Party vowed efforts to quickly achieve a merger and also unite with like-minded outside forces, while Park Joo-hyun of the Party for Democracy and Peace also expressed hope for an alliance that the Korean people can find reliable.
