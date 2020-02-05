FM Kang to Attend Munich Security Conference

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha will attend a security conference in Munich, Germany, later this week.Ministry spokesman Kim In-chul said in a regular briefing on Tuesday that Kang will give a keynote speech at the three-day Munich Security Conference and talk about South Korean diplomacy regarding international efforts to strengthen multilateralism.She will also hold bilateral talks with other foreign ministers on the sidelines of the conference.In particular, a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is under review while Kang may also sit down with her Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi.A Kang-Pompeo meeting would discuss inter-Korean cooperation projects such as connecting roads and rails and allowing individual South Korean tourism to North Korea.