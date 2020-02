Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae moved to further tighten control over the state prosecution, proposing the possible separation of the agency's powers of investigation and indictment.At a press conference on Tuesday, Choo said she would first look into a trial of separation, citing the need for an internal control system to ensure the investigative agency's neutrality and objectivity.The prosecution currently makes decisions on indictments under a system where some are decided by panels of outside experts.Choo said she plans to check for illegalities or improprieties in the criminal justice system and to take steps to make improvements.