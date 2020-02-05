National Assembly to Hold Extraordinary Session from Next Week

South Korea’s rival political parties have agreed to hold an extraordinary parliamentary session next week.The floor leaders of the ruling Democratic Party and the main opposition Liberty Korea Party agreed on the schedule of the 30-day-long session that will kick off on Monday.The heads of the negotiation blocs will make speeches for two days from Tuesday of next week, followed by three-day-long interpellation sessions. Plenary sessions aimed to pass pending bills will be held twice, February 27th and March fifth.Earlier this month, a bipartisan agreement was reached to hold an extraordinary session in February to handle key bills, including a proposed revision to quarantine-related laws to better tackle the outbreak of the new coronavirus.