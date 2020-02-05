Lawmakers Launch Bipartisan Effort to Allow Public to Amend Constitution

Photo : YONHAP News

A group of ruling and opposition lawmakers are pushing for a constitutional amendment to restore to the public the right to revise the constitution.A committee led by 11 lawmakers held a press conference at the National Assembly on Tuesday to launch bipartisan activities to make the amendment a reality.The committee is co-headed by lawmakers Kang Chang-il of the ruling Democratic Party and Kim Moo-sung of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party and includes six other lawmakers from the two major parties. Of the three remaining members, one belongs to the minor opposition Bareunmirae Party, one to the minor opposition Alternative New Party and another is non-affiliated.The South Korean constitution initially allowed both lawmakers and citizens to amend it, but the 1972 Yusin Constitution of the Park Chung-hee government put a limit on the public’s right to change the constitution. Currently, only lawmakers and the president are entitled to revise the constitution.The committee said the public needs to have their rights restored as the parliament could fail to follow through with a public demand for constitutional reform.The group aims to revise the relevant constitutional clauses during the incumbent parliament and apply the changes during the next parliament following the April 15th general elections.