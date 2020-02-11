Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Politics

S. Korea's Third Evacuation Flight Returns from Wuhan with Some 140 People

Write: 2020-02-12 08:28:24Update: 2020-02-12 09:38:38

S. Korea's Third Evacuation Flight Returns from Wuhan with Some 140 People

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's third evacuation flight returned from the coronavirus-hit Chinese city of Wuhan Wednesday morning, carrying about 140 South Koreans and their Chinese family members.

The chartered flight arrived at Gimpo International Airport at 6:23 a.m., about two hours after taking off from Tianhe International Airport. About 60 of the passengers are reportedly Chinese nationals. 

Initially, about 170 passengers applied for the flight, including some 70 Chinese nationals, and it remains unknown why some of the applicants did not board the plane. 

Upon arrival, the evacuees will undergo the South Korean government's quarantine procedures. 

If they display no symptoms of the coronavirus, they will be transported to the Joint Forces Military University's Defense Language Institute in Icheon, Gyeonggi Province. There they will be isolated and monitored for any possible signs of infection for 14 days.

The government earlier sent two planes to Wuhan, the epicenter of the highly contagious virus, to bring 701 South Koreans back home. China did not allow the Koreans' Chinese family members to leave the city on those previous flights.
List

Related News

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >