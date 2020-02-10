'WHO Has Not Received Any Report of Coronavirus Cases from N. Korea'

Photo : YONHAP News

The World Health Organization(WHO) reportedly said that it has not received any reports of novel coronavirus cases from North Korea's health authorities.According to the Voice of America on Wednesday, the WHO office in Pyongyang said the previous day that it has not received any official word of infections from the North's Ministry of Public Health.The office said that the WHO is working with all member states, including North Korea, to respond to the new coronavirus.It added that at the request of the North's Ministry of Public Health, the WHO is providing laboratory reagents and personal protective equipment for health workers, including goggles, gloves, masks and gowns.It said that the WHO is also giving countries guidelines and technical assistance regarding detection, monitoring, quarantine and treatment.It's reportedly the first time the WHO has mentioned the North’s status in regards to the coronavirus.