Trump to Name No. 2 N. Korea Envoy as Representative to UN

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump will nominate the No. 2 U.S. envoy for North Korea as a representative to the United Nations.The White House said on Tuesday that President Trump has announced his intent to nominate Alex Wong, currently Deputy Special Representative for North Korea at the State Department, to be the Alternate Representative for Special Political Affairs in the United Nations.The UN post is the rank of ambassador and the appointment requires a Senate confirmation.Wong, who is visiting South Korea for talks on North Korea issues, has effectively led the State Department's efforts with the regime since Stephen Biegun, the top U.S. envoy for Pyongyang, took over as deputy secretary of state in December.The planned nomination raises speculation that North Korea issues are becoming a lower priority for the Trump administration ahead of the presidential election.