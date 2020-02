Photo : YONHAP News

Samsung Electronics has unveiled a new foldable phone and its new flagship smartphone lineup in the U.S.In its Unpacked event in San Francisco on Tuesday, the tech giant disclosed its second folding smartphone, the "Galaxy Z Flip."The new smartphone flips open vertically into a six-point-seven inch screen and fits in a pocket when folded.Samsung also unveiled its new flagship premium devices, the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus and Galaxy S20 Ultra, all supporting 5G connectivity.Samsung said all three phones have bigger screens, upgraded cameras and increased battery capacities than their predecessors in the Galaxy S10 series.