Finance Minister Warns of Possible Increase in Uncertainties in Job Market from Coronavirus

Photo : YONHAP News

Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said on Wednesday that the country's job market appears to be in a solid recovery, but uncertainties may increase due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.The minister presented the assessment regarding the latest job data in a meeting of the heads of economy-related ministries to discuss responses to the outbreak.He said that monthly on-year job growth hit a 65-month high in January while the employment rate also marked the largest January figure.The minister attributed the rise to a turnaround in jobs in the manufacturing industry, saying employment in the sector posted an increase for the first time in 22 months last month.He also cited job recovery in the private sector and early execution of state budget for job creation as reasons for the strong performance.The minister said that the outbreak of the coronavirus could affect employment in the service industry, and the government will make all-out efforts to minimize the fallout and to increase job creation capabilities in the private sector.