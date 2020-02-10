S. Korea to Release 5th Coronavirus Patient on Wed.

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s third confirmed patient of the novel coronavirus is scheduled to be released from quarantine on Wednesday, marking the nation’s fifth case to fully recover from the disease.Myongji Hospital said the patient, a 54-year-old South Korean man, will be discharged later in the day from the hospital located in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province. So far, four out of the 28 coronavirus patients in the nation have made full recoveries and been discharged.The third patient has been treated at the hospital since testing positive for the virus on January 26th. The man who was living in the central Chinese city of Wuhan at the disease’s epicenter arrived in South Korea on January 20th and began to show symptoms two days later.The hospital said another coronavirus patient put in isolation there, who was confirmed to be the country’s 17th case, may also be released soon.The 37-year-old South Korean man, a resident of Guri, also located in Gyeonggi Province, contracted the disease after returning from a trip to Singapore for a conference last month, where another participant from Malaysia was diagnosed with the virus earlier.