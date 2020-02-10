O'Brien: Trump Open to Another Summit with Kim, But When 'Good Deal' Guaranteed

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump's national security adviser says Trump is open to having another summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, but only if it will lead to a "good deal."Speaking at the Atlantic Council think tank on Tuesday, Robert O'Brien said the U.S would like to see negotiations continue, so long as they lead to North Korea honoring the commitment that Kim made during the leaders' historical 2018 summit in Singapore.At the time, Trump and Kim agreed to work toward the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, in exchange for U.S. security guarantees.O'Brien said while Trump has made very clear that he is willing to meet with anybody to get a great deal for the American people, Washington will have to see whether another summit would be "appropriate."O'Brien spoke a day after CNN reported that Trump told his advisers he does not want another summit with Kim before the U.S. election in November.CNN said the view within the administration is that the risks of resuming denuclearization talks far outweigh the potential benefits.