Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Politics

S. Korea Warns Deferred Action on Intel-Sharing Pact with Japan 'Temporary'

Write: 2020-02-12 13:11:38Update: 2020-02-12 19:02:53

S. Korea Warns Deferred Action on Intel-Sharing Pact with Japan 'Temporary'

Photo : KBS News

The South Korean government urged Japan to retract its export curbs enforced last July in apparent retaliation against colonial-era grievances, warning the deferral of the termination of their bilateral military intel-sharing pact is "temporary."

A foreign ministry official on Wednesday called on Tokyo to promptly retract the restrictions in accordance with its pledge to seek a resolution to the trade row through dialogue last November, when Seoul suspended the termination of the General Security of Military Information Agreement(GSOMIA). 

Trade officials from Seoul and Tokyo held talks in December, but fell short of reaching an agreement.

During a press conference last week, Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha said Seoul has the right to restart the termination process and will do so when deemed necessary for national interests.

First Vice Foreign Minister Cho Sei-young told a parliamentary committee in November that the temporary suspension would only be effective for several months.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >