97 Additional Deaths from New Coronavirus Reported in China

Photo : YONHAP News

Chinese authorities say there were 97 additional deaths from the new coronavirus in China on Tuesday with the number of confirmed cases in the country surpassing 44-thousand.China's National Health Commission said as of the early hours of Wednesday, there have been 44-thousand-653 confirmed cases in 31 provinces, with the death toll standing at one-thousand-113.The number of new confirmed cases totaled two-thousand-15 on Tuesday, slightly lower compared to numbers exceeding three-thousand on Sunday.Four-thousand-740 patients have since been released after making a full recovery, while an additional 16-thousand-67 suspected patients are being monitored.Outside mainland China, there have been 49 confirmed cases in Hong Kong, including one death, ten in Macao and 18 in Taiwan.There have also been 397 cases reported outside Greater China, with Japan reporting 161 cases, 47 in Singapore, 33 in Thailand, 28 in South Korea, 18 in Malaysia, 15 each in Vietnam and Australia, 14 in Germany, and 13 in the U.S.In the Philippines, one of three confirmed cases has resulted in death.