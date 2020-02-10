3rd Batch of S. Koreans from Wuhan Begin 14-day Isolation

Photo : YONHAP News

Some 140 South Koreans and their Chinese family members from the coronavirus-hit Chinese city of Wuhan have arrived at the Joint Forces Military University's Defense Language Institute in Icheon, Gyeonggi Province.The group entered South Korea via a chartered flight at 6:23 a.m. Wednesday. About 60 of the passengers are reportedly Chinese nationals.Upon arrival at Gimpo International Airport, the evacuees underwent the South Korean government's quarantine procedures. Out of the group, five people were transported to the National Medical Center in central Seoul for treatment in isolation after showing symptoms of the infectious disease.The group will be isolated and monitored for any possible signs of infection for 14 days.Under quarantine rules, people aged 12 or older will be housed individually while those aged 12 and younger will be allowed to share a room with a family member. Each room is equipped with a bathroom and shower facility. They will need permission to leave and are required to wear masks when outside their rooms.