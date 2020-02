Starting from this year, public agencies and large businesses will be obligated to report data on their gender wage gap and measures to reduce that gap.Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun unveiled the measure during a meeting on the government’s basic plan for gender equality policies.All firms that apply affirmative action in a bid to promote equal employment will be subject to the latest measure, including public organizations, conglomerates and businesses with 300 or more regular workers.The government said this year it will continue to seek ways to expand the number of women executives at state enterprises by having such firms and quasi-governmental agencies fully implement an executive appointment target system centered on gender equality.