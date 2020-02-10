Ministry: None of 14 S. Koreans on Quarantined Cruise Ship Requested Evacuation

Photo : YONHAP News

None of the 14 South Koreans on board a cruise ship currently quarantined off the coast of Japan's Yokohama have requested the South Korean government to evacuate them.A Foreign Ministry official said on Wednesday that Seoul believes there hasn't been such a request since none are in a state of emergency or facing danger.The official added that most of them are permanent residents of Japan with no relation to anyone in South Korea.A South Korean consular representative, meanwhile, is maintaining contact with the nine passengers and five crew members and providing them with necessities and medical supplies.Japan's health authorities earlier said 174 cases of the virus were confirmed on the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which initially carried some three-thousand-700 crew and passengers.Authorities plan to continue monitoring all passengers and crew until the virus' 14-day incubation period ends.