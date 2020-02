Photo : YONHAP News

Three more coronavirus patients in South Korea were expected to be released on Wednesday after making a full recovery.The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(KCDC) said the third, eighth and 17th confirmed patients twice tested negative for the virus after their symptoms improved.The third patient, a 54-year-old South Korean man, who had been in quarantine since January 26, was the first to be discharged at 1:30 p.m.The latest release of patients raises the number of recovered cases in the country to seven.There have been 28 confirmed cases of the virus.