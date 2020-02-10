Menu Content

Greenpeace: Air Pollution Causes 40,000 Premature Deaths in S. Korea Every Year

A global environment monitoring group warned that air pollution from burning fossil fuel is cutting short the lives of around 40-thousand people in South Korea every year. 

A report released on Wednesday by Greenpeace Southeast Asia and Center for Research on Energy and Clean Air estimated that around four-point-five million people across the world were dying prematurely each year as of 2018. 

China led other countries in the annual premature death tolls at one-point-eight million, followed by India at one million and the United States at 230-thousand. 

The NGO said air pollution generated by fine dust, nitrogen dioxide and ozone can incur annual global economic costs of two-point-nine trillion U.S. dollars, equivalent to three-point-three percent of the global gross domestic product(GDP). 

South Korea was presumed to be shouldering 56 billion dollars worth of the annual cost from air pollution, or three-point-four percent of its GDP.
