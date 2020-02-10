Gov't Plans to Procure More Innovative Products

The South Korean government plans to purchase around 410 billion won every year to buy innovative products as part of efforts to encourage businesses by local innovators and enhance the country's competitiveness in the era of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.Second Vice Finance Minister Koo Yun-cheol on Wednesday presided over the third government meeting of a task force created to boost the procurement of innovative products.Koo promised the earmarking of one percent of spending on public organization procurement for such products.As of 2018, government agencies, central and regional, and public organizations procured goods worth around 41 trillion won in total.The vice minister said those actively buying innovative products will also receive extra credits in the annual evaluation of government and public entities.