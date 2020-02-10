Menu Content

S. Korea's Travel Recommendation on Coronavirus Draws Local Criticism

Write: 2020-02-12 18:52:58Update: 2020-02-12 19:14:24

Photo : YONHAP News

The Korea Association of Travel Agents(KATA) has expressed regret over the South Korean government’s suggestion to citizens to refrain from traveling to six Asian countries affected by the novel coronavirus. 

The association claimed on Wednesday that such recommendation has only caused confusion and unnecessary problems for the public and the tourism industry. 

Citing President Moon Jae-in’s recent remarks that it is important not to have excessive anxiety and fear over the virus, the group argued the advice can trigger backlash from countries on the list and potentially result in similar measures against South Korea.

KATA said the latest global health scare is posing a threat to nearly 100-thousand people working in local tourism and urged the government to assure the public that they can remain safe by adhering to rules on precaution. 

The central disaster relief headquarters on Tuesday issued the travel recommendation on six countries, including Singapore, Japan and Malaysia, over growing concern about possible infection from those traveling Asian regions outside China. The other three countries are Vietnam, Thailand and Taiwan.
