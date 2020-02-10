'Parasite' Draws More Global Moviegoers after Oscar Wins

Photo : YONHAP News

The historic Academy Award wins for Bong Joon-ho’s “Parasite” are significantly boosting global interest in the South Korean film.According to Box Office Mojo, the black comedy-thriller raked in 501-thousand-222 dollars in box office revenue in North America on Monday, the day after it received four Oscar trophies, including for best picture. It marks a growth of 15-point-six percent from the previous day and a 200 percent increase from a week earlier.The film's box office standing also jumped from 12th to fourth, the highest it's placed since its release in the region four months ago.In the U.K., the film earned around one-point-four million pounds in the first weekend of its release between last Friday and Sunday, becoming the biggest hit for a non-English-language film.In Japan's box office ranking, "Parasite" stood at third last weekend, raking in around 17-point-one billion won in ticket sales.On Sunday, "Parasite" was named best picture at the 92nd Academy Awards, making history as the first foreign-language film to win the most prestigious award handed out by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. It also received three other Oscars for best director, international feature film and original screenplay.