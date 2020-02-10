Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Economy

Six Companies to Recall 495,000 Vehicles over Faulty Parts

Write: 2020-02-13 10:19:15Update: 2020-02-13 13:39:24

Six Companies to Recall 495,000 Vehicles over Faulty Parts

Photo : KBS News

The government said that Hyundai Motor and five other companies will voluntarily recall about 495-thousand vehicles to fix faulty components. 

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said in a statement on Thursday that Hyundai Motor, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, BMW Korea, Audi Volkswagen Korea, MAN Truck & Bus Korea and Bike Korea will recall 21 models amounting to 494-thousand-720 units.  

The ministry said Hyundai will recall over 491-thousand units of two Avante models for a faulty anti-lock brake system, while BMW Korea will recall some 23-hundred vehicles for excessive explosive pressure in air bags that could cause injury to drivers.

This is the latest in a series of recalls by carmakers operating in South Korea due to problems in components of the vehicles they sell here.

The ministry operates a website (www.car.go.kr) so that drivers can see if their cars are subject to any of the recalls.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >