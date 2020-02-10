Six Companies to Recall 495,000 Vehicles over Faulty Parts

Photo : KBS News

The government said that Hyundai Motor and five other companies will voluntarily recall about 495-thousand vehicles to fix faulty components.The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said in a statement on Thursday that Hyundai Motor, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, BMW Korea, Audi Volkswagen Korea, MAN Truck & Bus Korea and Bike Korea will recall 21 models amounting to 494-thousand-720 units.The ministry said Hyundai will recall over 491-thousand units of two Avante models for a faulty anti-lock brake system, while BMW Korea will recall some 23-hundred vehicles for excessive explosive pressure in air bags that could cause injury to drivers.This is the latest in a series of recalls by carmakers operating in South Korea due to problems in components of the vehicles they sell here.The ministry operates a website (www.car.go.kr) so that drivers can see if their cars are subject to any of the recalls.