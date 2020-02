Photo : YONHAP News

Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said Thursday that the new coronavirus appears to have had a larger impact on the economy than the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome or MERS outbreak five years ago.Conducting a field inspection in Cheongju, North Chungcheong Province, the minister noted that the coronavirus outbreak is now entering its 20th day and compared to MERS, there seems to be much more fear surrounding it.He said that infected patients were being quarantined and the public did not need to be overly nervous.Hong also stressed the importance of carrying out spending and economic activities as normal.The minister revealed plans to unveil measures possibly next week aimed at supporting exports to help minimize fallout from the outbreak.