Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in will invite director Bong Joon-ho to the top office next Thursday to congratulate him on his Oscar wins and commend his past endeavors.The presidential office is planning a lunch meeting and known to be coordinating details with the director.Next Wednesday, Bong will also hold a news conference with key figures behind the film "Parasite" including the screenwriter, artistic director and lead actor Song Kang-ho to relay some anecdotes from the recently held Academy Awards.President Moon sent a congratulatory message to Bong and his "Parasite" team earlier on Monday for the historic production, which won four Oscars.