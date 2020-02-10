Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Politics

COVID-19 Death Toll in China Spikes to 1,367 after Measuring Change

Write: 2020-02-13 18:54:54Update: 2020-02-13 19:18:46

COVID-19 Death Toll in China Spikes to 1,367 after Measuring Change

Photo : YONHAP News

Chinese authorities say the death toll from the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, and the number of new cases have risen by over 250 and 15-thousand, respectively, in a single day.

According to China’s National Health Commission, 254 people across China’s 31 provinces died of the disease on Wednesday while 15-thousand-152 additional cases were reported on the same day. 

That raises the cumulative death toll and the number of infections compiled as of 12 a.m. Thursday to one-thousand-367 and 59-thousand-804, respectively. 

The significant surge came after Chinese authorities changed the way they count infections to include patients who were “clinically diagnosed” with the virus in the daily tally. Beijing had been suspected of underreporting infections regarding the latest respiratory epidemic, which first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan at the end of December. 

The death toll and the number of new infections in Wuhan also spiked by 216 and 13-thousand-436, respectively, within a 24 hour period.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >