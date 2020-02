Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. State Department has expressed worry over the vulnerability of North Koreans to the novel coronavirus or COVID-19.The department said in a statement on Thursday that the United States is "deeply concerned" about the vulnerability of the North Korean people to the virus.The statement said that the U.S. strongly supports and encourages the work of U.S. and international aid and health organizations to counter and contain the spread of the coronavirus in North Korea.It added the U.S. is ready and prepared to expeditiously facilitate the approval of assistance from these organizations.