Photo : YONHAP News

There have been no additional cases of the new coronavirus in South Korea since Tuesday and the total number of confirmed patients in the country remains at 28.The Korea Centers of Disease Control and Prevention(KCDC) said on Friday that out of 28 patients, seven have been released after making a full recovery.The remaining 21 are receiving medical treatment in quarantine. One is being treated for pneumonia, while the rest are in stable condition.Six-thousand-134 out of six-thousand-826 suspected patients have tested negative for the virus, and the remaining 692 are awaiting test results.