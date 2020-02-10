S. Korea Mulling Coronavirus Quarantine Support for N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government says it is considering the spread of the new coronavirus in the South and the situation in North Korea in regards to the possibility of supporting the North's quarantine efforts.Deputy Unification Ministry spokesperson Cho Hey-sil said on Friday that Seoul believes there is a need for the two Koreas to cooperate in tackling the virus.When asked about civilian-led proposals for quarantine assistance, Cho said none have been officially submitted.North Korea has not confirmed any cases but some South Korean outlets have reported that the new virus has in fact entered the reclusive state, based on sources from within the country.In regards to a letter that was recently sent to Pyongyang by South Korean companies at the shuttered inter-Korean industrial complex in Gaeseong, Cho explained it was verbally delivered through the inter-Korean liaison office on Wednesday.The businesses were marking four years since the suspension of the complex in the North, following the regime's long-range missile test in 2016. They called for active steps and cooperation from both Koreas to reopen the factory park.