Foreign Ministers of S. Korea, Japan to Meet in Munich Saturday

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha and her Japanese counterpart, Toshimitsu Motegi, are set to meet Saturday in Munich.An official of the Foreign Ministry revealed on Friday the meeting will be held on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference. The official said a three-way meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is also scheduled.Kang and Motegi are likely to discuss Japan’s export restrictions against South Korea and the South Korean Supreme Court rulings that ordered Japanese firms to compensate Korean victims of wartime forced labor.In particular, Kang is expected to call on Tokyo to withdraw the export curbs and clarify that Seoul’s deferral of the termination of their military intel-sharing pact is a temporary move aimed at getting Tokyo to address the trade restrictions.Motegi, on his part, is likely to urge Seoul to swiftly offer solutions over the forced labor issue.Their three-way meeting with Pompeo is expected to focus on sharing assessments on the situation on the Korean Peninsula and coordinating North Korea policies.Seoul is also discussing with Washington the possibility of Kang and Pompeo holding separate talks on Saturday.