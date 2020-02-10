High Court Sentences Choi Seo-won to 18 Years in Prison

Photo : YONHAP News

The Seoul High Court on Friday sentenced Choi Seo-won, a close confidante to former President Park Geun-hye, to 18 years in prison for her involvement in the massive corruption scandal that led to Park's impeachment.Choi is more commonly known as Choi Soon-shil, but her legal name is Seo-won.The high court also ordered Choi to pay 20 billion won in fines and forfeit six-point-three billion won.Choi was indicted for taking bribes from Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong in collusion with the former president and accused of coercing around 50 big businesses to make donations to two of her foundations.In her second trial in August of last year, Choi was sentenced to 20 years in prison and ordered to pay a 20 billion won fine for bribery and abuse of power.Later that month, the Supreme Court ordered a retrial and sent her case back to the Seoul High Court, dismissing some of the charges against her.