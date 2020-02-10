China Reports 121 More Deaths from Coronavirus

Photo : YONHAP News

China’s National Health Commission said the number of confirmed cases of the new coronavirus increased by five-thousand-90 and the death toll was up by 121 on Thursday alone.The tally raised the overall number of cases across mainland China to 63-thousand-851 and fatalities to one-thousand-380 as of early Friday.The Chinese government said it made a partial revision to figures previously reported on Thursday and excluded over one thousand infections and 108 deaths from Hubei Province, citing reasons such as an overlapping count.Still, the province saw an increase of over four-thousand-800 new cases that day and 116 additional deaths.Of this total, over 39-hundred cases and 88 fatalities occurred in Wuhan, the city at the center of the outbreak.Meanwhile, there have been 53 cases of infection in Hong Kong, including one death, ten patients in Macao and 18 in Taiwan.