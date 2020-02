Photo : YONHAP News

K-pop sensation BTS will unveil the debut performance of the title song of their new album on a late night U.S. TV show to air February 24, U.S. time.The boy band's management agency, Big Hit Entertainment, said the group will showcase the upcoming album's main track for the first time on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" on NBC.BTS' fourth regular album titled "Map of the Soul: 7" is slated for official release on February 21.After watching the taping of their performance, Fallon said “BTS really knocked it out of the park," adding they "took over Grand Central Terminal.”The show will also feature the group's interview with Fallon, the members answering questions from fans during a subway ride as well as their tour of symbolic spots in New York City.