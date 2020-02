Photo : YONHAP News

Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong says the novel coronavirus’ economic impact has already surpassed that of the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome(SARS) outbreak in 2003.During a meeting with quarantine workers at Changyi Airport on Friday, Lee said the outbreak of the COVID-19 will have a significant impact on the Singaporean economy for at least two quarters.He attributed the reasoning to more advanced regional economic integration than during the SARS outbreak as well as to China playing a much larger role in the regional economy.The Singaporean leader also said a recession is possible because of the coronavirus.