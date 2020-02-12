First Group of 366 Wuhan Evacuees Released from Quarantine

Photo : YONHAP News

The first group of 366 South Koreans evacuated from Wuhan, China amid the coronavirus outbreak has been released after two weeks of quarantine.They were flown in from China on January 31st and since 173 have been quarantined at a temporary facility in Jincheon, North Chungcheong Province while the other 193 stayed in isolation in Asan, South Chungcheong Province.They were released Saturday morning after 14 days and people headed to their respective homes.Government officials including Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun and Health Minister Park Neung-hoo arrived at the Jincheon facility around 9:30 a.m. and attended a farewell ceremony.All the evacuees have tested negative for the new coronavirus. Two others in the first group airlifted out of China were infected with the disease and are currently receiving treatment at the National Medical Center.Another group of evacuees are expected to be released on Sunday. This group, which boarded South Korea's second evacuation flight, arrived in the country on February 1st.