S. Korea Maintains Virus Alert Level amid Spread in Asia

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's central headquarters dealing with the coronavirus outbreak said keen attention is required regarding the spread of the virus and that it's not considering adjusting the crisis alert level for now.Vice Health Minister Kim Kang-lip, the deputy chief of the headquarters, held a regular briefing Saturday morning and said it's very fortunate that South Korea has not seen new cases of the coronavirus in the past few days.He said, however, that it's necessary to carefully observe the developing situation in China and also noted there are difficulties in confirming the infection route for some cases reported abroad including Japan.He said authorities cannot lower their guards as the number of confirmed cases have risen in other regions such as Hong Kong and in Southeast Asia with whom Korea holds extensive exchanges.