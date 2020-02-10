Politics Almost 2,200 Preliminary Candidates Register for April Elections

With 60 days remaining until the April 15 general elections, 2,199 preliminary candidates have registered with the National Election Commission as of Saturday, resulting in an eight-point-seven to one competition ratio.



By political party, the National Revolutionary Dividends Party has 922 prelim candidates accounting for 41 percent of the total, followed by the main opposition Liberty Korea Party 520 and the ruling Democratic Party 458 candidates.



The most competitive district is the Sejong Special Autonomous City in the central region reporting a 38 to one ratio.



Ruling Democratic Party Chairman Lee Hae-chan is a member of the Assembly for the Sejong district but he will not be running in the upcoming election.



This area has likely drawn many candidates over the high possibility of a district split.



Meanwhile, an electoral district in Gunpo, Gyeonggi Province shows the lowest competition of two to one with just two candidates having registered.