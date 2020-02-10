UN Urges N. Korea to Answer to 1969 Hijacking

Photo : YONHAP News

The United Nations Working Group on Enforced or Involuntary Disappearances held a press conference in Geneva on Friday and called for the resolution of various missing persons cases around the world.North Korea's hijacking of a Korean Air flight in 1969 was also mentioned, marking the 50th anniversary of the repatriation of some of the passengers on that flight.The working group's vice chairman Baik Tae-Ung, a professor at the University of Hawaii's School of Law, said that North Korea has been contacted several times through its Permanent Mission in Geneva as the UN requests information about the other passengers on the hijacked plane.He said the working group hopes to hear a positive response from North Korea which can serve as a start of a new cooperation and a resolution to human rights issues.On December eleventh, 1969, the Korean Air flight left the east coast city of Gangneung headed for Gimpo, but was overtaken by a North Korean agent in just ten minutes after takeoff and was taken to the North.