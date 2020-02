Photo : YONHAP News

Two more coronavirus patients in South Korea have fully recovered from the disease.The government's central quarantine headquarters announced Saturday the country's seventh and 22nd confirmed patients have tested negative to two rounds of virus tests and will be released from quarantine as of today.A negative result to two PCR tests held within a 24 hour interval means the patient can be released from isolation.A decision on whether the individual can be discharged from the hospital is determined by the medical staff in consideration of aftereffects and other underlying conditions the patient may have.South Korea reports 28 cases of the coronavirus as of Saturday afternoon, seven of whom have left the hospital.If the two newly recovered patients are also released, that will make nine discharges to date.