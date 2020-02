Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea reported another case of the novel coronavirus or COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total of confirmed cases in the country to 29.The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said that an 82-year-old South Korean man who had no record of overseas travel tested positive for the contagious virus.The KCDC said the man took the virus test at Korea University Anam Hospital in Seoul and has been placed under quarantine for treatment at Seoul National University Hospital.The patient marks South Korea's first confirmed case since Tuesday, when the country reported its 28th case.Seven-thousand-313 out of seven-thousand-890 suspected patients have tested negative for the virus, and the test is under way for 577 others.