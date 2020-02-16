Patients without History of Overseas Travel Subject to Coronavirus Diagnostic Test

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has decided to conduct diagnostic tests for the novel coronavirus on suspected patients even without a history of overseas travel.Health Minister Park Neung-hoo unveiled the decision in a news briefing on Sunday after a related meeting at the government complex in Seoul.Under the decision, the diagnostic test for COVID-19 will be conducted on suspected patients at their doctor's discretion, even if they have no history of overseas travel.The test will also be carried out on hospitalized patients currently receiving treatment for pneumonia with unknown causes.Minister Park said that the government decided to strengthen measures to protect medical institutions and nursing facilities from the virus as well.The decision came after the nation reported its 29th confirmed case earlier in the day. The patient reportedly had no history of overseas travel and had no contact with other confirmed patients.