Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea reported another case of the novel coronavirus or COVID-19, taking the total of confirmed cases in the country to 30.According to Seoul National University Hospital on Monday, the latest patient is the wife of an 82-year-old South Korean man, the country's 29th case confirmed the previous day.The woman reportedly tested positive for the contagious virus on Sunday night and was placed under quarantine at the hospital.Her husband visited the emergency room of Korea University Anam Hospital in Seoul the previous day due to a heart condition and tested positive for the virus.The latest two patients reportedly have no history of recent overseas travel and had no contact with the country's other confirmed patients.