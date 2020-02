Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean forward Son Heung-min of the Premier League's Tottenham Hotspur has become the first Asian player to score 50 goals in the league.Son scored two goals in a match against Aston Villa at Villa Park in Birmingham, England, on Sunday, with his second goal in stoppage time sealing a 3-2 victory.With the goals, Son extended his scoring streak to five matches, which is the first since his professional debut in the Germany Bundesliga in the 2010-2011 season.The second goal marks Son's 16th in 32 matches in all competitions this season and 51st Premier League goal since his debut in the English league in the 2015-2016 season.