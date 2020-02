Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean golfer Park In-bee won her 20th career LPGA title in Australia on Sunday, boosting her chances of being eligible to defend her Olympic title.Park finished at 14-under 278 in the ISPS Handa Women’s Australian Open at the Royal Adelaide Golf Club in Adelaide, beating Amy Olson of the United States by three strokes. Park shot one-over 74 in the final round.It marks her first win in nearly two years since the Bank of Hope Founders Cup in March 2018.It also marks Park's 20th career LPGA title, joining an exclusive club that includes Annika Sorenstam and Karrie Webb. Park has become the second South Korean to reach the mark after Pak Se-ri.