S. Korea to Take Proactive Steps to Prevent Spread of Coronavirus in Local Communities

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea plans to take proactive steps to prevent the new coronavirus from spreading to local communities, after the country's 29th and 30th patients reportedly had no contact with any of the confirmed patients and had not traveled abroad.Vice Health Minister Kim Gang-lip, who is also the deputy of the central disaster relief headquarters, on Monday said authorities will have a clear idea of how to expand quarantine efforts once the epidemiological study of the two patients is completed.Regardless of the study outcome, Kim emphasized the need to take proactive measures to prevent further spread, citing cases of infection within local communities reported by a number of neighboring countries.The vice minister said the most appropriate way to respond to the virus currently would be to prevent its entry into local communities as much as possible, and to proactively respond to minimize the scope and size of its impact.