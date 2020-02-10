Head of Minor Opposition BP Defers Ratification of Merger with Two Parties

Photo : YONHAP News

The head of the minor opposition Bareunmirae Party(BP) deferred ratifying an agreement between his party and two other opposition parties to merge ahead of April's general elections.At a party supreme council meeting on Monday, BP Chair Sohn Hak-kyu said he judged it is a matter that needs more deliberations among both party members and the public.Sohn noted that resorting to regionalism just to win better outcome in the elections shouldn't be his party's choice and called on the involved parties not to return to the old ways of doing politics.The party chief added that leading efforts to reform the country's politics and achieving a generational change would be the way to win public support in the elections.The BP chief is expected to face criticism, especially since he was the one who proposed the merger earlier this month among the three parties, which all count the southwestern Jeolla region as their stronghold.Last Friday, the BP, the New Alternative Party and the Party for Democracy and Peace agreed to unite and decided on the name Democratic Unity Party, roughly translated into English.The parties agreed on co-leadership led by the current leaders of the three groups, including Sohn, until February 28th, after which an emergency committee would be established.Representatives of the three parties who support the merger plan to push for a formation of a parliamentary negotiation body and to continue calling for Sohn's ratification.