Most S. Korean Automakers Normalizing Operations

Photo : YONHAP News

Most of the nation’s automakers have normalized operations after suspending them for up to nine days due to a halt in the supply of Chinese parts because of the novel coronavirus outbreak.Hyundai Motor on Monday resumed operations of its entire production lines in Ulsan and Asan after restarting operations at two Ulsan plants last Tuesday.The company temporarily shut down from February fourth after a Chinese company that supplies it wiring harnesses stalled operations due to the coronavirus outbreak.Hyundai's affiliate, Kia Motors, also resumed operations of its plant in Hwaseong last Tuesday after a one-day suspension. One Kia assembly line in Gwangju also resumed operations from last Wednesday and yet another in Gwangju from last Friday.Ssangyong Motor, which was the first to shut down operations among the nation’s automakers, began operating its Pyeongtaek plant last Thursday after a nine-day suspension.Renault Samsung Motors resumed all operations from Saturday after a three-day shutdown.Though most of the plants’ operations are back on track, they have yet to fully normalize as many of the automakers’ Chinese subcontractors have yet to operate to their full capacity. Because of the lack of production volume, South Korean automakers are adjusting the speed in their production lines.